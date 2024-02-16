Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

