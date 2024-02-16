Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

VLO stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,947,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,206,000 after purchasing an additional 511,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

