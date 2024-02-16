Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $17.43 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.