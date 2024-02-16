Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Decreased by Analyst

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

