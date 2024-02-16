Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $124.37 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.