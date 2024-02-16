Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Raised by Analyst

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

WTS stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.14. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

