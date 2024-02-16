Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DECK. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

View Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $870.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $739.36 and a 200 day moving average of $622.52. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,016 shares of company stock worth $27,490,658. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.