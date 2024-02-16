Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Increased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
Shares of VCM opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$413.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.70.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Lyft your expectations: A reality check for a promising future
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.