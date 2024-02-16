Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Increased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Shares of VCM opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$413.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

