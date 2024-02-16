Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Organigram by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 540,407 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram during the second quarter valued at $1,927,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Organigram by 27.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,097,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Organigram in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organigram by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 89,999 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

