Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TIH. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.38.

TSE TIH opened at C$125.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

