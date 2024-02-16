Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

