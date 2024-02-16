QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

PCAR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 421,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,668. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.