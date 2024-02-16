QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,763 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,553. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

