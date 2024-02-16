QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 737,403 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 737,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 14,416,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,404,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

