QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 111,168 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 136.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. 426,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.96.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.