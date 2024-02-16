QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 111,168 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 136.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. 426,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.