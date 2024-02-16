QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 87,006 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 87,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 909.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.57. 619,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

