QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.72 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,113,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 13,665,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,296,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

