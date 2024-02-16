QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $31.07 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 259,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $111.66. 2,037,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

