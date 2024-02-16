QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $50.16 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,159,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.19.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $15.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

