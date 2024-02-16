QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $23.13 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,133,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of KLAC stock traded up $21.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $674.00. 413,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,630. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $677.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
