QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $24.36 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.11. 3,504,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

