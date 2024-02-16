QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $30.20 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 189,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,200,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %
TXN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
