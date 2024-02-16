QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.26. The stock had a trading volume of 331,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,313. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $582.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.