QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 638,672 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 638,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,209,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,513,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,103,000 after purchasing an additional 294,863 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 130,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 444,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,606 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 141.3% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.57. 9,273,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.