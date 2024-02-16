QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $27.91 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 361,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $28.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $942.62. 699,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,383. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $799.68 and a 200 day moving average of $708.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

