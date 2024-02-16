QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.98 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

