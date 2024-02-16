Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $61,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $214.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

