Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Quanterix Price Performance
Quanterix stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quanterix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
