QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.15 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $72.15 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,957,246,209 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

