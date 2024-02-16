Qurate Retail, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QRTEP opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

