Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LIN traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.01. The stock had a trading volume of 427,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.77 and its 200 day moving average is $394.28. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

