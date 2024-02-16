Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,962 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. 1,808,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,952. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

