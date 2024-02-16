Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,231,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Danaher by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 598,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.01. 527,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,216. The company has a market cap of $184.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $251.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

