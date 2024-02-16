Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

