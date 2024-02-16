Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

ICE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 507,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

