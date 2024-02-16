Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Wolfspeed worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.2 %

WOLF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,792. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.