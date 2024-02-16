Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153,558 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. 1,483,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,277. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.