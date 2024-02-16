Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.37.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.