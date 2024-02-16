Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,918 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

