Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 153,648 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of ASE Technology worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 229,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

