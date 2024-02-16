Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter.
Randstad Trading Down 0.4 %
Randstad stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Randstad has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Randstad
