Raymond James Lowers CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,444,000 after purchasing an additional 811,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,951,000 after purchasing an additional 558,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after buying an additional 2,561,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

