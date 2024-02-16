Raymond James Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Strong-Buy

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of W opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

