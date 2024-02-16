Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 183.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 203.6%.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,098,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

