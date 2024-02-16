RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $8,874,303. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $481,554,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.84. 35,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,225. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

