Realty Income (NYSE:O) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

