ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $70.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00135103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

