Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN opened at $949.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $909.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $846.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

