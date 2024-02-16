REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

