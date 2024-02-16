Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Regional Management Trading Up 8.6 %

Regional Management stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a current ratio of 53.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $234.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Regional Management by 49.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

